30000 solar tube wells of 900MW to save Rs 23b subsidy in Balochistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Federal and Balochistan governments, Thursday, agreed to conduct immediate feasibilities within one month time for installation of thirty thousands (30000) solar tube well by replacing the existing conventional tube wells.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari under special instruction of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Government of Balochistan, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning and Power Division. The meeting took stock of the entire spectrum of converting the existing thirty thousand tube wells on solar power.

The meeting also decided that Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) will also prepare its technical proposal regarding smooth transition from electricity to solar power. It was decided that both QESCO and Government of Balochistan will jointly prepare workable document spanning over the technical modalities as well the financial proposals for installation of these tubules within the time frame.

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari expressing his views said that Government is paying 23 billion rupees per years as subsidy for these thirty thousands tube well and their conversion to solar power will result in lessening burden on national exchequer. Besides the conversion will also lead towards ensured power supply on affordable rates to the agriculturists yielding in increase in the productivity, he added.

He Federal Minister also noted that presently the capacity of these thirty thousand tube wells is 900MW, and the conversion will also lead towards saving of the electricity. He said that all illegal connection associated with these tube wells will also be exposed and proper action can be taken. The electricity theft from these tube wells will also come to a stop, he added.

The meeting was informed that Federal Government is ready to invest in the solar tube wells and will extend all out support in this regard. This step is bound to encourage off grid solution for the far flung areas of the Balochistan in the near future, the meeting was informed.