30,000 doctors, nurses trained

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday that 30,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics have been trained under the ‘We Care’ training programme.

Under this programme, special doctors are providing healthcare workers with free training on the proper use of personal protective equipment. He said that 3,500 doctors and paramedics from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad have been trained under this programme.

In addition, 9,700 from Islamabad, 6,500 from Punjab and 8,700 from Sindh have completed the training and over 1,600 from Balochistan also completed the training programme.

Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed 74 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 200,832. Till now 78,267 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 72,880 in Punjab, 24,943 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,116 in Balochistan, 12,206 in Islamabad, 1,417 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,003 in Azad Kashmir.