3000 to be added to police force during Ramazan: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General Police Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja told that 3000 more police personals would be inducted in the force in Ramzan to curb street crime in the holy month. He was addressing to a gathering of Industrialists and traders at Kornagi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Wednesday. On this occasion Petron In Chief of KATI SM Muneer, President Tariq Mali, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chaya, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on Law & Order Nadeem Khan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan also expressed their views.

IGP AD Khawaja told that for enhancing 15 response, 300 Motorcycle will be included for the patrolling. He said that in the period of last five month not any incident of Target killing of police has been reported. He said that transparency in recruitments is a first step to reform police and it has been taken in Sindh. “a selection board in place, for physical test we out sourced Pak Army, and for eligibility NTS was taken on board” he said. IGP said that 26000 recruitments took place under the system and it was that much transparent that even I couldn’t induct a single person in the force at my own wish. He urged that if any effort to dysfunction this system by any circle of power, civil society should resist to protect it.

He said that when I took the charge there was only 2200 personal in Karachi’s Traffic Police, not the number has been lifted to 7500. He told that with the help of Punjab IT board more than 1.4 million criminal records had been digitalized and Criminal Record Offices would be establish at every Jail of Sindh, till the end of MAY. He added that this records would also prove helpful to the employers to verify the track record of the people seeking employment. Prior to this SM Muneer said that IGP Khwaja performed remarkably and restored the rule of law in Karachi. He urged to establish committee, comprising representative of KDA, Districts Administration, police and business community to resolve land grabbing conflict in industrial areas. President Tariq Malik also applauded the performance of IGP Sindh. He added that there is a urgent need to curb street crime in Korangi Industrial Area. ZubairChhaya said that incidents of Kidnaping for ransom now become negligible and extortion has been rooted out from the city. He pressed that PS Sharafi Goth and Ibrahim Haidri should be include in East Zone instead of Malir. Nadeem Khan said that addition Police Mobile Vans should be provided to Korangi Industrial Area.