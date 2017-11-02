3000 Indian Sikh yatrees to reach Lahore

City Reporter

Around 3000 Sikh Yatrees will arrive here at Wagha Railway Station on Thursday through special trains to celebrate 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Sikh-Hindu leaders and board officials will receive the sikh pilgrims warmly.

The ETPB spokesman said on Wednesday that the arrangements for the celebrations have been finalized by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) including security, transport, accommodation and some basic facilities for Sikh Yatrees. Janum Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib has been decorated with colourful lights,he said.

The main function of the festival will be held at Nankana Sahib on November 4 where the yatrees will perform their rituals. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir and ETPB Chairman Siddiqul Farooq will be chief guests on the occasion.

The yatrees will leave for their home land on November 11.