3000 cops to guard main Youm-e-Ali procession

Rawalpindi

About 3000 police personnel will guard main Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) procession of the city to be taken out from Mohanpura on Tuesday night.

Police have finalized security plan for Majalis and processions of three-day Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) to be observed on June 5 to 7th. CCTV cameras have been installed at route of the procession. No one will be allowed to stand on rooftops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route while armed police personnel will be deployed at the buildings. Bomb disposal squad will check the route before start of the procession. Walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry points of the procession. Police and law enforcement agencies have intensified security in the city for Youm-e-Ali.

Police personnel along with Elite police, women police, special branch personnel, PQR and volunteers will be deployed in Rawalpindi district to guard 98 majalis and 23 processions to be taken out from New Town, Waris Khan, City, Civil Line circles, Cantt, saddar, Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree and Taxila circles.

The main procession of the city will be taken out from Mohanpura at 9 PM on June 5 and after passing through Kashmiri Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Nia Mohalla and other roads culminate at Col Maqbool Imambargah at Fajar.

Other big processions will be taken out from Darbar Sakhi Shah, Imambargah Fatmia, Markazi Imambargah Kosar-e-Zainab and Shah Chan Chiragh Dhoke Rata on June 6 and 7.

City Police Officer (CPO) has issued strict orders to make security arrangements foolproof. Under the plan, routine traffic on main and link roads will be diverted to other routes.

Police and security agencies personnel will be accompanying the processions and cops will also be deputed both inside and outside the Imambargahs to ensure security. Police officers will also be patrolling different areas. Unidentified people will not be allowed to mix up with the participants of the processions.—APP