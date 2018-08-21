3000 cops to be deployed to maintain security during Eid

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District police have finalized all the security arrangements for Eid ul Azha and 9th Zil-Hajj while over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in the district to maintain security. According to a police spokesman, stringent security arrangements will be made for 650 mosques, 58 Imambargahs and 61 open Eid congregations of the district.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations, he added. The Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police would also perform duties during Eid days. Moreover, cops in plain clothes will also be deployed in different bazaars.

Strict action would be taken against one-wheelers. Close circuit cameras have also been installed at important places and locations to check movement of anti-social elements. Special foolproof security arrangements have also been made for Murree.

Police personnel have also been deployed near parks and cattle markets. Mohafiz Squad, Dolphin Force and SHOs of all the police stations have been directed to enhance patrolling in their respective areas to control crime and net the street criminals. Special police pickets have been set up at entry and exit points.

All the SHOs have also been directed to ensure implementation of the ban imposed on the collection of hides by proscribed outfits. Police have also made special arrangements for Murree which was thronged with thousands tourists especially on gazetted holidays and Eids. Over 300 police personnel under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Murree will be deployed in Murree during Eid holidays, he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Rescue 1122 has deployed over 400 rescue workers in the city for Eidul Azha. The leaves of these workers have also been canceled.

The emergency plan for Eid ul Azha has been finalised. Apart from rescuers, 20 fully-equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers, and two specialized vehicles will be deputed.—APP

