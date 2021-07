News Desk

A Genting Cruise Lines ship on a “cruise to nowhere” has returned to Singapore after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in a passenger, and the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on board were confined to their cabins through most of the day.

The 40-year-old passenger tested positive onboard and the result was confirmed after the person was taken to a hospital once the ship docked, the Singapore Tourism Board said, following the detection of the suspected case.