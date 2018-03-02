Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police raided a house in sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles from there, a police spokesman said.
On a tip off, he said SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a team which raided a house in sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles, 350 empty bottles, 220 liter liquor and brewing items.
A person involved in brewing wine was also arrested during the raid who has been identified as Aneel Masih. Further investigation was underway from him.—APP
300 wine bottles recovered during raid in I-9/1
