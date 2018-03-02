300 wine bottles recovered during raid in I-9/1

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police raided a house in sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles from there, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, he said SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a team which raided a house in sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles, 350 empty bottles, 220 liter liquor and brewing items.

A person involved in brewing wine was also arrested during the raid who has been identified as Aneel Masih. Further investigation was underway from him.—APP

