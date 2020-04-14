300 tests conducted, no new case in Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Tuesday no new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the capital in the last 48 hours.

In a series of tweets, he said they tested 300 suspected people during this period.

” Lock down is working. Door to door surveillance is working. Allah has been kind. 2000 international passengers have come out of which around 37 were positive,” he said.

