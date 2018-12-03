300 Postal Services properties encroached in various cities

Islamabad

Around 300 Postal Services properties, including office buildings, residential buildings and vacant plots are encroached in various major cities of the country.

Giving breakup of the encroached properties of the ministry, an official document has revealed that a total of 284 Postal Services properties are encroached which include six office buildings, 257 residential buildings and 21 vacant plots.

These include, six postal residential buildings in Directorate General, Pakistan Post Office in Islamabad. One office building and four vacant plots are encroached in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir Circle. Similarly, one office building and four vacant postal plots were encroached in Northern Punjab, Rawalpindi. A total 92 postal office buildings, 88 residential buildings and three vacant plots are also illegally encroached in Central Punjab, Lahore while one vacant plot is encroached in Multan, Southern Punjab circle.

As far as encroachment in Karachi is concerned, a total of 148 postal properties were encroached in Metropolitan, Karachi which include 147 residential buildings and one vacant plot.

Six residential buildings were encroached in Postal Life Insurance Southern, Karachi.—Agencies

