300 non-formal edu institutions to be opened

Our Correspondent
Bahawalpur
Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday said that 300 new non-formal basic educational institutions would be opened in the Bahawalpur division during the current year.
The minister expressed these views while visiting non-formal educational institutions established in Bahawalpur Small Industries and Basti Bohrian. District Literacy Officer Zahid Nazir Khan and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.