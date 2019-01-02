300 non-formal edu institutions to be opened

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday said that 300 new non-formal basic educational institutions would be opened in the Bahawalpur division during the current year.

The minister expressed these views while visiting non-formal educational institutions established in Bahawalpur Small Industries and Basti Bohrian. District Literacy Officer Zahid Nazir Khan and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

