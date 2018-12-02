300 motorcycles impounded

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) impounded 300 motorbikes in different police stations under section 188 here on Saturday. CTP also issued challan tickets to 600 motorcyclists on the violation of traffic rules. According to Spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Ashraf Bin said that the police were ensuring the compliance of court orders and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The CTO said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident. “Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” he added.

CTO also directed the wardens to take action without any discrimination. —APP

