300 leaders to attend global Takaful forum

Dubai

Over 300 industry leaders are expected to congregate at the upcoming 13th World Takaful Conference in Dubai, UAE.

Convened by Middle East Global Advisors, a leading financial intelligence platform, in strategic partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the forum will take place at the Dusit Thani Hotel on April 9.

The forum will feature keynote addresses by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, director general, UAE Insurance Authority (IA) and Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO, Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC), amongst others.

To be held under the theme of “Differentiation, Innovation & Profitable Growth”, WTC 2018 will feature thought-provoking discussions, actionable insights and connectivity among global industry leaders gathered from across the world – ranging from key markets for Takaful such as the GCC and Southeast Asia, to emerging markets such as Europe and Africa.

Ehsan Abbas, chairman of Middle East Global Advisors, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the 13th edition of the annual World Takaful Conference.

Although Takaful markets have not grown in tandem with the sukuk and Islamic banking markets, the global Takaful sector is projected to reach $86 billion by 2022, from $31 billion in 2012, signifying the massive opportunities the sector harbours.”

“However, fragmented markets, a lack of uniformity in standards, and undifferentiated competitive strategies are some of the key obstacles that block the niche industry from unlocking its full potential.

“Additionally, in light of the recent regulatory and economic developments in the GCC region, it becomes critical for the industry to unite on a common platform and deliberate on the apt way forward. Since its inception in 2006, The World Takaful Conference has been a significant contributor to enhancing growth, excellence and innovation in the global Takaful industry, an endeavour we set forth to continue in its 13th edition,” he added.

Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer at DIFC Authority, said: “With Islamic finance assets expected to grow to $3.8 trillion by 2022, there is a massive opportunity for Islamic Finance. This sector remains a key focus area for DIFC in line with Dubai’s vision to be the world’s capital of the Islamic economy.

“With cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, big data, and blockchain being integrated into insurance, the need for takaful and insurance operators to differentiate their offering and adopt new technologies is crucial to unlocking long term profitable growth.—Agencies