300 deaf people enjoy Strings concert

Staff Reporter

Thursday night’s Strings concert at Habib University surprisingly made waves for reasons that have little to do with the popular band.

While the band is cele-brating 30 years to Strings with their album 30, the concert had the distinction of being Paki-stan’s first concert that was inclusive of those who are hard of hearing.

Organised by Habib Uni-versity and startup ConnectHear, the concert was attended by roughly 300 Deaf people. ConnectHear is a startup company, incubated at The Nest i/o and has been working to bridge the communication gap be-tween people who are Deaf and society at large since last June.

In conversation with Im-ages, CEO and Co-founder of ConnectHear Azima Dhanjee explained that the startup offers a variety of facilities, “We provide sign language in-terpretation services, both in person (for corpora-tions and events) and video-based.

We also have an online channel where we post content with a sign language in-terpreter hosting the video. The content is not just about the Deaf but everything happening in the world.”

Azima also let us know that ‘Deaf’ is the appropri-ate term and has more positive connotations that terms such as ‘hearing impaired’ which imply a deficit within a person. “Deaf is the term that the community worldwide identifies themselves as,” she explained. I don’t know about you but this is some important infor-mation.

She is one of the three co-founders of ConnectHear, along with CSO Areej al Medinah and CTO Ar-hum Ishtiaq. Together with their lead sign lan-guage interpreter and trainer Muhammad Osama, they find new ways to train people in sign language.We’re working on a software that’ll convert any audio into sign lan-guage,” said Azima.

Having interpreters at concerts is slowly becom-ing a norm in the US and the ConnectHear team was very eager to make the first Deaf inclusive concert happen in Paki-stan.

According to Azima, “We try to make as many events inclusive for Deaf people as possible. An old friend at Habib University was hosting a concert for the university and he asked us if we would like to interpret the concert. We’ve been wanting to do something like this for a very long time. So we collaborated with Habib University and Strings for this project.”

With Habib University and Magnus as their sponsors for the event, the team had four interpreters work with Strings for the concert. “We worked on the lyrics and also ar-ranged the music in a way to make sure the audience could feel the bass so that they could enjoy the con-cert,” added Azima.