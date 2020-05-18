30 transporters charged with violation of SOPs

Abdul Khaliq

Abbottabad

The district administration continues to implement the policy of smart lockdown to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus in the district and its adjacent areas. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, during the smart lockdown, markets will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, besides the ban on public transport.

After the close down of the three days, there were reopening of transports, bazaar for a smart lockdown. Additional Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik inspected the public transport lockdown on Murree Road and Karakoram Highway along with traffic police and imposed fines on more than 30 vehicles for violation. Under Smart Lockdown, the Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, while taking action, imposed fines on 02 bases of illegal public transport and closed the bases. In addition, 01 service station and 01 welding shop were sealed for violation of lockdown.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue, while checking various markets, challaned 10 shops and fined 08 shops for violating the rules. Citizens are requested to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation.