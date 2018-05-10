30 school children wounded as tremor jolts parts of country

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As a series of earthquakes with major being 6.4 at Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan on Wednesday, around 30 school children were injured due to stampede in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The areas jolted by the earlier earthquake included Peshawar, Swat, Dir, North Waziristan, Noshehra, Malakand, Mardan, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Attock and Hangu, Charsadda and other areas abutting Pak-Afghan border. Earthquakes were also felt in Punjab areas including Mianwali, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Sargodha, Pind Dadan Khan and Toba Tek Singh. Reports say the earthquakes also jolted parts of Afghanistan, India and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The epicenter was located near Bannu in KP, said a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department saying its depth was recorded at 12 kilometer. The tremors felt three times on Wednesday, spread fear among people who ran for safety by coming out of homes, offices and shopping malls amid recitation of holy verses.

The major earthquake with intensity of 6.4 on Richter scale that was felt in morning at around 8:15 made the people terrified, also caused panic in various schools across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to reports as many as 15 school children were injured at Government Primary School Parmoli area when they panicked and caused stampede out of fear. Two students were injured at Government High School Yar Hussein Swabi district where tremor caused stampede in a school in district Bannu resulting in minor injuries to around a dozen of school kids.