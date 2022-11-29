30 percent of employees retired or died in city: Ishtiaq

Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed has said that 30 percent of the staff in the department have retired or died.

Earlier there were 19 fire stations in Karachi, after the opening of 10 new stations, 29 fire stations are actively working in the city. He expressed these views while addressing the participants on a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

KATI Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, Standing Committee Chairman Saleem-uz-Zaman, Korangi Fire Station Officer Zafar Khan and other officials and members were present on this occasion. Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed said that the department is facing a shortage of staff. There is a shortage of drivers to operate the fire tenders and bowsers, however, the existing staff is performing more than their capacity.

Ishtiaq Ahmed further said that he has requested the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab for the recruitment of new employees. Ishtiaq Ahmed added that the fire department has fire tenders and bowsers but there is a shortage of people to use them.

Earlier, KATI’s Senior Vice President Nighat Awan said that the fire department is efficiently serving the city. If there is a fire in Karachi, the Fire Department is taking prompt action. Nighat expressed grief over the firefighters who died in the murderous attack on the Korangi fire station. Nighat Awan said that she will raise her voice to the higher authorities for the protection of the firefighters.

Vice President Muslim Mohamedi said that the excellent performance of firefighters with limited resources is commendable. Firefighters are risking their lives to save the citizens, for which we salute them.

Mohamedi said that the shortage of personnel in the fire department in the industrial hub of the country and the seventh-largest city in the world is a serious problem that needs to be solved immediately.

He also emphasized staff training. Chairman of the Standing Committee Saleem-uz-Zaman said that the performance of the fire department is commendable, despite the severe shortage of staff; the existing firefighters are working bravely. Zaman said that it is a pity that there is a shortage of drivers in the department.