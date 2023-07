ISLAMABAD – As many as 30 brigadiers of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of major-general, the military said on Thursday.

“Promotion board from brigadier to major-general was held at General Headquarters today. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided [over the meeting,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Those promoted include Brig Shehzad Khan, AC – Comd 51 Bde, Brig AbuBakar Shehbaz, AC – DMI (Plans), Brig Ali Iqbal, AC – Comd 329 Bde, Brig Kamran Ahmed, AC – COS 1 Corps, Brig Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, AC – DDG A, ISI, Brig Imran Arif, Arty – Comd 328 APC Borne Bde, Brig Yasir Nawaz Janjua, Arty – Sec Comd West, FC Bln (South)

Brig Sajid Amin, Arty – DIG FC Bln (South), Brig Muhammad Shamrez, Arty – On NDC (USA), Brig Kamran Saleem, AD – COS AAD Comd, Brig Anjum Riaz, NLI – Comd Badar Rif, FC KP (South), Brig Muhammad Intikhab Alam, Pb – DS NDU, Brig Shahid Amir Afsar, Pb – Dir Addl, CGS, Brig Nisar Ul Haq, FF – Dir PDS, SPD, Brig Jawad Riaz, Baloch – Dy MS (E), Brig Waseem Haider Shah, Baloch – DDG ISI, Brig Naik Nam Muhammad Baig, Pb – COS ISSRA, Brig Umar Farid, Pb – CI S&IT, Brig Mazhar Nazir, FF – DMI (Ops), Brig M Atif Bin Akram, Pb – DIG FC KP (N), Brig Muhammad Imran Khan Babar, Sind – DSD B, Brig Syed Muhammad Jawad Tariq, FF – PS (C), Brig Malik, Muhammad Shehzad, EME – Dir DESTO Lab, Brig Naveed Ahmed, EME – DMI (Tech), Brig Sibtain Rafiq, HCA

Brig Fayaz Malik, HCA, Brig Fuad Ahmed Siddiqui, AMC Spec, Brig Zeeshan Ahmed, AMC Spec, Brig Sohail Ilyas, AMC Spec and Brig Syed Mukarram Hussain, AMC spec.