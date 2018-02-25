30 killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

Kabul

Insurgents unleashed multiple suicide bombings and attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul, resulting in the loss of nearly 30 lives on Saturday, officials said.

The deadliest attack targeted army soldiers in a camp in Bala Boluk district of western Farah province where, according to sources, all 24 of the security personnel based there were killed in the pre-dawn raid by militants.

Chief Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri confirmed the attack to Arab News, but said that 18 of the 24 soldiers were killed, adding: “I do not know about the casualties among the enemy.”

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Farah as well as two separate suicide attacks in southern Helmand province.

“Last night, a big group of militants attacked an army base in Bala Boluk district of Farah. Unfortunately, we lost 18 soldiers, two soldiers were wounded. We have sent more reinforcements to the area,” defence ministry spokesman Daulat Wazir said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Deputy provincial governor Younus Rasooli said the authorities had sent a fact-finding delegation to Bala Buluk to investigate the assault.

In another attack, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the diplomatic area of Kabul during the morning rush hour, killing three people and wounding five others, deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

“At around 8:30 am, a suicide bomber on foot, well-dressed with a necktie on, was identified at a checkpoint. He blew up his explosives, killing three and wounding five others,” he said, updating an earlier toll.

A security source said the explosion happened near a compound belonging to the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency. The NDS compound is located near the NATO headquarters and the US embassy.

“I was driving nearby when I heard a big explosion, the windows of my car were smashed. I saw several wounded people on the street near me,” a witness told Tolonews TV, adding that security forces had since swarmed the area, closing off the main road leading to the attack site. In two other attacks on Saturday in southern Helmand province, suicide car bombs killed at least two soldiers and wounded more than a dozen others, officials said.

In the first incident, militants used a Humvee to attack an army base in Nad Ali district but the vehicle was destroyed when soldiers identified it and hit it with a rocket propelled grenade, provincial spokesman Omar Zawak told AFP. “Unfortunately, two soldiers were killed in the attack and seven wounded,” he said.

The Nad Ali attack was followed by a second suicide car bombing in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah that wounded seven people. The attack was against an NDS compound and near a police headquarters in the city, Helmand police spokesman Salaam Afghan told AFP.