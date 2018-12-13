30 days for regularization of illegal buildings

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi on Wednesday directed the citizens to get regularized the illegal buildings including commercial and residential in 30 days to avoid action.

Arif Abbasi also advised the citizens to remove all temporary and permanent encroachments within 30 days on their own as strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone. He said that a grand operation against the encroachments and illegal constructions would be launched next month in the jurisdiction of RDA.

The RDA officers have been directed to facilitate the citizens in regularization of the illegal constructions, he added.

The RDA officials have been asked to perform their duties with hard work, integrity, professional competence, honesty and commitment and make all out efforts to provide relief to the citizens as the authority was established to facilitate the people of the city, he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp