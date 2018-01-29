3 years on, flood-affected traders await compensation

Srinagar

Traders in the summer capital who are yet to receive compensation from government against losses caused by devastating floods in 2014, rued fresh verification by authorities.

The aggrieved traders said that they had completed all formalities post 2014 floods after government announced compensation for the flood affected traders.

“The compensation was disbursed among flood affected traders while 7000 to 8000 traders are still waiting for it in Srinagar. The authorities stopped disbursement citing insufficient funds as reason three years ago,” said Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, senior vice president Kashmir traders and manufactures federation.

The devastating floods hit most parts of Srinagar on 7 September 2014 after embankments of river Jhelum breached at multiple places.

The left-out flood victims have been visiting concerned authorities for the past three years. Bhat said that the government had asked bazaar committees to endorse the list of affected traders. “Later, authorities published name and address of the flood affected business establishments in local dailies, seeking objections from general public, if any. It was after that the list was finalized,” he added.

He said that traders submitted all requisite documents before the authorities for compensation. “As the authorities stopped disbursing compensation among traders, we urged Chief Minister and Finance minister to look into the matter. They had assured us that not a single flood victim will be left-out,” he said.

He added that recently the government released Rs 69 crore for disbursal among left-out flood victims. “Patwaris are asking for fresh documents now. They are telling us that fresh verification has to be carried. First, authorities kept us waiting for consecutive three years and now are seeking re-verification. It is sheer injustice,” he said.

He added that once the list was finalized three years ago and approved by authorities, “there is no need to cast doubt over the honesty of those officials or traders who have already got their cases completed and verified three years ago.”

“The right approach is to enhance the amount of compensation for traders who are receiving it after three years.” he said.

He said that federation has taken up the matter with district and divisional administration who have assured us that no re-verification is required for the approved list of flood affected traders.

One of the senior officials in district administration said that “patwaris are only collecting bank account numbers.” “We want to transfer the money directly to the bank account of beneficiary in a transparent manner. There is no re-verification. We just want that the money reaches to deserving,” he said.—GK