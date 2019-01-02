3-week long ‘Giga Festival’ in full swing

A three-week long “Giga Festival” is in full swing at local Mall featuring various activities including food carnival, APS tribute, grand fireworks, physical health activity and fashion show.

The festival would continue till January 13 at DHA Phase 2, Grand Trunk (GT) Road, Islamabad. A special corner titled Army Public School (APS) Tribute was set up to pay tribute to the martyrs of the APS Peshawar. The visitors are taking keen interest to visit the corner and pay tribute to the martyrs and their families.

The visitors highly praised the organizers for arranging special corner to pay tribute to the martyrs of APS during three-week long festival. The organizers also arranged grand fireworks to welcome and celebrate New Year 2019.

A corner of Physical Health Activity is also attracting youngster where experts educating the visitors regarding exercise and diets.

Another fun filled activity is Play and Win which is attracting people. Haryali Market and Giga Fashion Bazar also established at the festival to promote local and international brands.

The food carnival is also attracting a large number of food lovers from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi at the premises of the festival. The foodies were trickling in even as the aroma of different varieties of food filled the air.—APP

