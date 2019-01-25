3 tourism corridors to be set up in AJK: Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the AJK government would set up three tourism corridors to attract more local and foreign tourists to the area known worldwide for its scenic beauty. He made this announcement while sharing the annual development plan of AJK at ‘11th International CSR Summit-2019’ held here to appreciate and recognize the efforts of socially responsible organizations operating in Pakistan.

Under the current year development plan, he said the AJK government was focusing to promote tourism and would make every possible effort to make AJK a tourist hub. Highlighting the government efforts to boost tourism industry, he said it was encouraging private sectors to make investment in tourism industry. The government is also committed to developing road infrastructure and building more parks, restaurants and resorts in AJK.

Sardar Masood enlisted various areas where the AJK government made significant improvement including pharmaceutical, textile, tourism and others. As the large scale manufacturing and industrial sector played key role in national development, he underlined the need for improving industrial sector and its gradual growth in the country. He lauded the efforts of various private organizations that were moving across the country to sensitize people about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and said Pakistan should incentivize corporate sector to make the CSR effective.

The country is being recognized across the globe for having notable philanthropists and a generous nation, terming it ‘responsibility’ not the charity work, he remarked. He also stressed to enhance cooperation between public and private sectors to initiate joint ventures in different sectors of national development. President National Forum for Environment and Health, Naeem Qurshi said the Annual CSR Conference provided an excellent platform to the participants, delegates, and experts to interact, share, and highlight their invaluable achievements earned annually.

Such an event encouraged their respective organizations to play role as being responsible business entities by investing for long-term sustainable development, he added. He said the event was aimed at promoting CSR Culture among corporate and public sector companies, highlighting the CSR importance, improving the governance, having interaction and networking with peers, experts, and collaborative organizations.

Among others, eminent international speakers and CSR experts from leading corporate entities, academia, government, media and Non Governmental Organizations also presented their papers based on research. They also discussed emerging topics related to CSR and sustainability in different sessions.

Moreover, panel discussions were also conducted to discuss the emerging challenges being faced by CSR professionals in improving the overall culture of social responsibility and philanthropy in Pakistan. Later, Sardar Masood distributed CSR awards among 58 corporate entities in recognition of their services for welfare of their staff and different communities.

