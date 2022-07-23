3 terrorists killed, commander held

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The security forces in two different operations mowed down at least 3 terrorists and apprehended a most wanted terrorist commander along with three other comrades in the North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations the forces on the credible information conducted operation against the miscreants in a troubled spot in North Waziristan killing at least three terrorists who offered resistance.

In yet another operation against the terrorists as the ISPR said, a most wanted terrorists’ commander was arrested in wounded condition. His three other accomplices were also apprehended during the operation.

The media wing of the military said the arrested and killed terrorists belong to the Hafiz Gul Bahadar group and were involved in carrying attacks on the security forces, kidnapping for ransom, and killing of innocent citizens beside other heinous crimes. The security forces also seized sophisticated arms and ammunition and other explosive material from the miscreant’s possession during the operations.