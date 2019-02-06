3 terrorists killed as forces foil major terror bid

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Foiling a major terror bid the security forces during a fierce fighting with the alleged terrorist Tuesday mowed down three militants in South Waziristan tribal district. Besides, sophisticated weapons were also seized during the operation.

According to reports the security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Gulkuch area of the South Waziristan tribal district Tuesday morning as a part of Army supervised Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad.

However, the militants offered tough resistance and resorted to firing on the forces and fled to the nearby mountains where they were chased by the security force. Shootout between the forces and the militants resulted in the killing of three alleged terrorists.

“Security force launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Rad ul Fasaad” against

errorist hideout at Gulkuch, South Waziristan on boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan. On seeing forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area. Security forces chased fleeing terrorists and after fierce exchange of fire all three terrorists were killed”. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué said.

