3 suspects handed over to police

Principal’s murder

A local court on Monday handed over three suspects to police in a case pertaining to the murder of a school principal within the jurisdiction of Soldier Bazaar police station.

Ambreen Fatima, 41, was murdered in what the police described a staged robbery on Dec 10 in Parsi Colony.

Police produced Ali Hassan, the slain principal’s husband, his second wife Sehar Shams and Bilal Shams before the court to seek their physical remand for interrogation.

The investigating officer of the case told the court that suspect Ali orchestrated her wife’s murder and give it colour of robbery.—NNI