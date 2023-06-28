At least three students died and two others were injured when a roof of a seminary came down in the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa province on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the roof of the seminary located near Nala Kashupul in Bannu caved in, leaving students and teachers trapped under the debris.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams and local residents rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The officials said they have pulled out the bodies of three students and two injured.