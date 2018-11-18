3 soldiers martyred in Waziristan attacks

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Militants attacks on the security forces in North and South Waziristan tribal districts on Sunday’s wee hours left as many as three soldiers martyred while four others received serious injuries.

Reports reaching hers said a soldier was martyred and two others were injured in an attack on the security forces convoy in South Waziristan tribal district

“One soldier was martyred and two others were injured when militants opened fire on a security forces party conducting routine patrolling in Wana”, officials said adding the martyred soldier was identified as Bakhtiar, while the injured, who were identified as Akmal and Haider Zaman, were shifted to Razmak Camp Hospital.

Likewise two soldiers were reported martyred and equal number of others sustained injuries when a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with rockets by unknown terrorists in Gurbaz area of Shawaal Tehsil of North Waziristan Tribal district, official sources said the martyred soldiers were identified as Sarbaland Khan and Saeed Ahmad.

The security forces are reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the regions after both the ambushes yet the miscreants remained at large.

