3 soldiers martyred in S Waziristan operation

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in South Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Terrorists fired at security forces blocking position during a search operation in South Wazirstan,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

The martyred soldiers are identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. Four other soldiers also sustained injuries, the military’s media wing added.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said it required joint efforts of all stakeholders to retain “hard earned” peace in the tribal areas as he visited troops busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan border in Dawatoi sector, an area of KP’s North Waziristan district.

“Recent consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan border ensured effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the rear areas,” the ISPR said.