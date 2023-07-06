Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A deadly suicide explosion targeting a security forces check post in the North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday left three Army men martyred and 10 civilians seriously wounded.

Reports say a vehicle born suicide bomber blew himself closed to a security Talha Security check post as the powerful explosion led to the martyrdom of at least three men in uniform besides causing serious injuries to as many as ten civilians as well. The District Police Officer North Waziristan said. Officials said the injured and martyred people were shifted to the Miran Shah hospital by the rescue teams as the law enforcers cordoned off the area.

“On 05 July 23, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District. Resultantly, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced Shahadat, while, three innocent civilians got critically injured”. The Inter Services Public Relations communiqué issued on Wednesday said.

The ISPR said the suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”. Communiqué concluded.

Reports said the Security forces have kicked off grand operation in the region to net the culprits responsible for the Wednesday’s deadly blast.