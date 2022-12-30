3 soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Kurram

Forces kill two militants, recover weapons, ammunition

At least three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Thursday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistani troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location in the Arawali area of the district.

During an intense exchange of fire, it said two terrorists were killed and their weapons and ammunition were recovered. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing stated that 43-year-old resident of Khairpur Subedar Shuja Muhammad, 32-year-old resident of Khuzdar Naik Muhammad Ramzan and 30-year-old resident of Sukkur Sepoy Abdul Rehman embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

It said that a sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.