Our Correspondent

Di Khan

Three security officials were injured in a bomb blast near a security forces vehicle in Tehsil Kolachi of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a remote-controlled bomb exploded when the security forces vehicle was travelling to Loni area from Kolachi. The injured, including a subedar, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.