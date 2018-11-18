3 security men martyred in Quetta blast

Staff Reporter
Quetta
At least three security personnel were martyred and three others injured in Quetta’s Margate area on Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a security forces vehicle was detonated.
According to Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson Khan Wasey, the roadside IED targeted a security forces vehicle transporting rations to the security personnel.
The injured FC personnel were transported to Combined Military Hospital Quetta where they were said to be out of danger.