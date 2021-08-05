3 rapists sentenced to death

Staff Reporter

An additional district and sessions court on Thursday sentenced three accused to death in a gang-rape case reported in 2019 in Kasur.

The additional district and sessions judge found the three men guilty of gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2019 and handed them death sentence.

The accused awarded capital punishment include: Shamoon, Javed alias Kalu, and Haroon.

The court, however, acquitted a co-accused identified as Younis in the case, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Earlier, a local court in Chunian tehsil had sentenced a man to death on three counts for choking to death his own minor daughter after raping her.

Additional district and sessions judge Faizul Hassan issued the verdict which ordered hanging of the culprit who had killed his 9-year-old daughter after he took her out in a desolate region and raped her.