3 potential names in race for foreign secretary post

Three potential candidates for the top slot of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, are in the race as the incumbent Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has completed his three years in the office.

However since his retirement is a year away, he can continue on the current post until then.

According to PM Office sources, names of Pakistan’s current ambassador to China Moeenul Haque, the High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar and the ambassador to the US Asad Majeed are among the names forwarded to Prime Minister for the slot.

As per convention, the Foreign Secretary, once he completes his term, is posted as Ambassador to some important countries.

In this case, the preferred choice of secretaries happens to be the United States of America.

If Sohail Mahmood does not get an extension in the office, he might replace Asad Majeed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the USA.

Ambassador Raza Bashir has already been replaced and is due to come back to the headquarters soon.

Ambassador Moeenul Haque was recently sent to Beijing from Paris and according to FO sources he needs to complete at least one year in China as Ambassador before being considered for the Foreign Secretary slot. He has about three months to complete his one year in Beijing.

Ambassador Asad Majeed happens to be the top contender in the given circumstances as he enjoys confidence of the government as well as the establishment.

There are some key ambassadorial positions including the US that require a green signal from the establishment as well, keeping in view the sensitivity and importance of the respective station.

However, the sources said the incumbent Foreign Secretary could be asked to continue for three more months before appointing Ambassador Moeenul Haque as Pakistan’s new Foreign Secretary.