3 POs including most wanted criminal netted

Staff Reporter

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly perpetrator of heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while the police managed to net three criminals including a most wanted criminal of A category and two of B category.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars. The spokesman said, Taxila police managed to net A category PO namely Mudassir involved in dacoity.