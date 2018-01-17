3 political cousins engaged in destabilizing govt: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Three political cousins are trying to act as ABC team of the unknown fortune tellers and are engaged in last ditch unconstitutional effort to destabilize a government which came into being with the mandate of the people because they have realized that the people of Pakistan will not vote for them.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the Ehtsab Court here Tuesday.

The minister said that previously two political cousins had built containers to block development in the country and now the containers were being prepared against the Constitution of Pakistan.

The two cousin were engaged in conspiracy against the elected government when it had unleashed behemoth package of development projects including CPEC, road networks and Metro besides reforms in the health and education sectors and had initiated a decisive action against the terrorists.