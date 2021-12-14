3 policemen killed, dozen injured in Srinagar attack

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three policemen were killed and a dozen injured critically in an attack at Zewan in Srinagar on Mon-day.

Unidentified armed men attacked the vehicle of 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) at Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road, Srinagar, in which three policemen were killed and a dozen injured.

“All the injured have been referred to hospital for treatment,” an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and a massive search launched to nab the attackers.—KMS