3 policemen killed, dozen injured in Srinagar attack

By
News desk
-
8

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three policemen were killed and a dozen injured critically in an attack at Zewan in Srinagar on Mon-day.

Unidentified armed men attacked the vehicle of 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) at Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road, Srinagar, in which three policemen were killed and a dozen injured.

“All the injured have been referred to hospital for treatment,” an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and a massive search launched to nab the attackers.—KMS

Previous articleAPHC seeks economic sanctions on India for criminal record in IIOJK
Next articleShutdown in Ladakh against false hopes raised by Modi regime

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR