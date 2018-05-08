3 passengers held at airport

City Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested three passengers over various charges at Allama Iqbal Airport on Monday.

According to an FIA spokesman, a passenger Babar Hussain of Mansehra arrived from Dubai and presented his Exit Passport (EP) for immigration clearance. The reason for deportation was mentioned as the illegal immigrant. As per passenger details, he went to Muscat on work visa from Lahore airport on October16, 2015. In October 2017, he went to Dubai illegally without traveling documents with the connivance of an agent.