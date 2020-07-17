3 Pakistanis martyred, 7 hurt in firing from Afghanistan

Web Desk

Bajaur

At least three Pakistanis were martyred and seven others were injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan in Bajaur on Friday. to the initial reports, three Pakistani residents were martyred in firing from Afghanistan, while seven others including two security forces personnel sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In 2017, with an aim to improve security situation in the country, Pakistan had commenced the fencing of the entire border with Afghanistan, announced the Inter Services Public Relation.

The measured had been taken to improve along the Pak-Afghan border in line with directives of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides fences also constructing new border posts to improve surveillance and defense.

“A secure boundary area is common interest of both countries, and a well coordinated boundary security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability,” said the ISPR.