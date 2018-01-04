3 Pakistani civilians injured in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Indian forces have committed ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary in Sialkot’s Zafarwal sector, injuring three innocent Pakistani civilians in the unprovoked attack, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release issued on Thursday.

In retaliation, Pakistan Army targetted an Indian post, killing one Indian army soldier and injuring two. The post was neutralised, added ISPR.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the Line of Control (LoC) despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the “spirit” of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

Until June 2017, unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the LoC had taken 832 lives while 3,000 had been injured and 3,300 houses damaged, according to director general of the Disaster Management Authority Zaheeruddin Qureshi.

Orignally published by NNI