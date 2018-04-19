3 MQM-London activists arrested

The law-enforcement agencies on Wednesday apprehended three activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) during a raid conducted at a house of Sultan Moosa located in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore.

According to police sources, on a tip off, the law enforcement agencies carried out a raid in the Garhi Shahu of Lahore and detained three MQM-London activists who were hiding after launching of the Karachi operation.—INP

