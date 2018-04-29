3 more Palestinians killed, 300 injured in Gaza protests

Jerusalem

Israeli forces continue killing Palestinians reports said on Saturday. In the new push at least three Palestinians were killed and more than 300 injured as thousands of protesters converged on the Gaza-Israel border for the fifth consecutive Friday, amid growing international condemnation of Israel over the high casualty figures.

The Israeli military said hundreds of protesters tried to set fire to the border fence on Friday but were thwarted by troops after the crowd threw grenades, explosives, firebombs and rocks. Eyewitnesses said three protesters managed to breach the barrier and briefly cross into Israel.

At least 42 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,500 injured from live Israeli fire, according to the Gaza health ministry, during the “Great March of Return”. The protest is aimed at highlighting the longstanding demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation of the violence in Gaza. “Every week, we witness instances of use of lethal force against unarmed demonstrators,” the UN high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said in a statement. United States ambassador Nikki Haley accused Hamas of using children as cannon fodder.—Agencies.