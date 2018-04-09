3 more MQM-P MPs join PSP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Several notable figures from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have moved to the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and the wave continues Sunday as three more of its parliamentarians announced their decision to join Pak Sarzamen Party (PSP).

During a press conference at Pakistn House in Karachi and flanked by PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaimkhani, member National Assembly (MNA) Mahboob Alam along with members provincial assembly (MPAs) Saifuddin Khalid and Kamran Farooqui announced their decisions.

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi joined PSP. Qureshi belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P. Speaking about his decision, Qureshi had said that he joined PSP as there is no scandal or pressure within the party. “We need to form a way to solve problems of the Urdu-speaking community.” While speaking to the journalists, Qureshi requested the media to stop using terms such as “kites being cut” and “wickets falling” to refer to people leaving MQM-P. “We are not kites or wickets. We are people who have made the decision on our own accord. We want to work for the betterment of the people,” he added.

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced his decision to join PSP whereas earlier on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed changed alliances.