3 miners killed in coal mine blast in Balochistan

Our Correspondent

Quetta

At least three miners were killed after a coal mine they were working in partially collapsed following a gas explosion in Balochistan’s coal-rich Dukki district on Monday morning.

Three coal miners still remain trapped inside the mine, more than eight hours after the explosion, according to Shafqat Fayyaz, the chief inspector of mines.

The six miners were working 1,700 feet deep inside the mine when a methane gas explosion resulted in a portion of the mine to collapse, Fayyaz told media.

The rescue workers were able to retrieve three bodies from the debris. The dead miners were identified as Muhammad Omar, Abdul Manan and Abdul Ghani.

