3 miners die after inhaling poisonous gas

Observer Report

Quetta

At least three coal miners died on Sunday and two others were left unconscious as a result of exposure to a poisonous gas inside a coal mine in Balochistan’s Dukki district. The incident occurred in the coal-rich Chamalang area of Dukki district.

Police official Ghulam Ali said the coal miners were working thousands of feet deep inside the mine when the incident happened. Other miners, through their own efforts, retrieved the bodies of the three deceased.

“We worked for six hours to retrieve the bodies of our fellow miners”, Niamatullah, a coal miner told a news channel via telephone. There was no effort on the part of the government to help us, he lamented.

Share on: WhatsApp