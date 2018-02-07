3-member bench formed in contempt case against Danyal

Islamabad

The Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted three-member bench to hear the contempt of court case against PML-N leader Danyal Aziz for his contemptuous speeches against apex court and its judges.

The bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed will hear the contempt of court case against Danyal Aziz on February 7. Apex court has ordered Danyal Aziz to appear before court personally. On February 02, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.