3 medics suspended after birth of child outside hospital

Muridke

Three including two lady doctors and a nurse were suspended over negligence after a woman gave birth to child outside emergency of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Muridke on Tuesday. According to details, a woman identified as Safeena and mother of four children as shifted to THQ Hospital Muridke due to labour pain.

However, the hospital staff used delaying tactics in admitting the woman due to which she gave birth to child outside emergency of the hospital. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sheikhupura, Dr. Mian Muhammad receiving the information of the incident reached the hospital.

He suspended gynecologist Dr. Farhana, WMO Dr Anum, a nurse Samia and directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) of THQ Muridke, Dr. Adnan for an inquiry and to present a report within three days.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp