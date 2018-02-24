3 matches decided in Aibak Polo Cup

Lahore

Barry’s and Rizvi’s/Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Aibak Polo Cup after defeating their respective opponents in the league matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

The first match of the day saw Barry’s beating Newage/BBJ Pipes by 7-5½. Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito) fired fabulous five goals for the winning side while Ramiro Zavaleta contributed with a brace to complete the tally for the victors. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Salvador Ulloa struck a brace.

In the third and last encounter of the day, Master Paints Black proved too hot for Rijas Aces/PAF and outclassed them by 9-3½. Hissam Ali Hyder and Gerardo Mazzini equally contributed four goals each in Master Paints Black’s victory while Sufi M Amir struck the remaining one goal.—APP