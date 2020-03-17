3 labs sealed over fake COVID-19 test

At least three diagnostic laboratories have been sealed for performing fake coronavirus test and swindling money from people in Karachi. According to the details, the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) conducted raids in different areas of the metropolis and found that these diagnostic laboratories were only swindling money from the people in the name of coronavirus tests. These laboratories did not have the coronavirus testing kits, the officials added. Earlier on March 16, police had nabbed an alleged doctor selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus in Defence area of the city. According to police, it had carried out a raid at a fake clinic, where a doctor had advertised selling a vaccine to cure coronavirus. The police had arrested him and shifted to another location for probe into the matter. According to SSP South, the arrested man was a dentist by profession and was identified as Dr Dedar. “He is booked under sections of Pakistan Penal Code for fooling peopl.”